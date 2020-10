Lloyds Bank's business barometer slumped by seven points to -18, dragged down by the services sector. Confidence among manufacturers and retailers edged up.

Hann-Ju Ho, a Lloyds Bank economist, said companies were also worried about the prospect of a no-deal end to Britain's post-Brexit trade transition with the European Union on Dec. 31.

The survey of 1,200 businesses was conducted between Oct. 1-15.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)