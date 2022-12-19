Advanced search
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  06:28 2022-12-19 am EST
0.8705 GBX   +0.01%
06:37aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
06:06aUK extends funding support for its Horizon Europe research applicants
RE
05:51aSterling heads back towards 6-month peak, outlook murky
RE
UK extends funding support for its Horizon Europe research applicants

12/19/2022 | 06:06am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it would extend research funding support for UK Horizon Europe applicants until March next year so they can continue their work while post-Brexit access to European Union science programmes is finalised.

Under a trade agreement signed at the end of 2020, Britain negotiated access to a range of science and innovation programmes including Horizon, a 95.5 billion euro programme that offers grants and projects to researchers.

But Britain says the EU has yet to finalise access to Horizon, Copernicus, the earth observation programme on climate change, Euratom, the nuclear research programme, and to services such as Space Surveillance and Tracking and in August it launched dispute resolution proceedings with the bloc.

"The extension will ensure that eligible, successful UK applicants will continue to be guaranteed funding, supporting them to continue their important work in research and innovation," the business department said in a statement.

"The guarantee will be in place to cover all Horizon Europe calls that close on or before 31st March 2023. Eligible, successful applicants to Horizon Europe will receive the full value of their funding at their UK host institution for the lifetime of their grant."

Britain said it continued to push for association to EU programmes, but time was running out and it would shortly publish details of transitional measures which will be implemented if association is no longer possible.

"The government's priority is to support the UK's research and development sector during the ongoing period of uncertainty, and to ensure strong international collaboration opportunities for UK research," it said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
