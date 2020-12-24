Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK fishing industry disappointed by Brexit deal "fudge"

12/24/2020 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past a fishing boat on the beach in Hastings

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's fishing industry is disappointed that a Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union does not represent more of a reduction in the access that the bloc currently has to British waters, an industry representative said.

"The industry will be bitterly disappointed that there is not more of definitive break," Barrie Deas, chief executive of The National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, told Reuters. "It's a bit of a fudge."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Thursday that Britain had agreed a "reasonable" five-and-half-year transition period with the EU over fisheries, longer than the three years it wanted but shorter than the 14 years the EU had originally asked for.

Deas said the biggest concern for the industry was likely to be a decision to allow EU fishing boats to continue to operate up to six miles from the coasts of the United Kingdom, half the 12-mile limit sought by the industry.

"I think there will be a lot of frustration," he said.

Brexit supporters say fisheries are a symbol of sovereignty and fishing grounds in British waters should be primarily for British fishing crews. The EU has sought to ensure access for boats from member states such as France and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02:44pOil edges higher after Brexit deal, gains capped by pandemic
RE
02:33pTSX rises as technology and utility shares move higher
RE
02:33pBrexit deal fuels sterling while stocks edge higher ahead of holiday
RE
02:21pHow the Brexit Deal Alters Relations Between the U.K. and European Union
DJ
02:21pU.K., EU Reach Historic Trade Deal, Capping Brexit Saga -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:05pIndustrials Are Flat as Washington Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01:22pWall Street closes with a modest gains on Brexit deal, stimulus hopes
RE
01:03pCompanies Need to Prepare for U.K. Sanctions Regime Rollout, Lawyers Say -- U..
DJ
01:00pThe S&P 500 closes with a modest gain on Brexit deal, stimulus hopes
RE
11:59aUK parliament recalled to vote on Brexit trade deal
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ