  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
UK health minister Javid: I understand Frost's reasons for quitting

12/19/2021 | 04:25am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood why Brexit minister David Frost, who quit over disillusionment with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, had resigned.

"I do understand his reasons. He is a principled man, principled people do resign from the government," Javid told Sky News when asked about the resignation.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)


All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
12/18Reaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit
RE
12/18UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson
RE
12/18Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
RE
12/17Sterling Lost 0.26% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.30% Lower at 7269.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1%
DJ
12/17Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog
RE
12/17Update to BMO Markets Wrap; Global Central Banks
MT
12/17BMO Markets Wrap
MT
12/17BREXIT : Uk's frost says we remain ready to use the article 16 safeguard mechanism if tha..
RE
More news
