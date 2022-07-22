Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  05:29 2022-07-22 pm EDT
0.8507 GBX   -0.15%
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.64% Higher at 7276.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:18aSterling posts biggest weekly gain against dollar in two-months
RE
10:57aCargill, Continental close U.S. chicken deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK leadership candidate Truss pledges to ditch all EU laws by 2023

07/22/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss launches leadership campaign, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Liz Truss, the leading candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, promised to scrap all remaining European Union laws that still apply in Britain by 2023 if she wins the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Foreign Secretary Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a race to court the 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who over the course of the summer will vote to choose the country's new prime minister.

Britain's relationship with Europe remains of great concern to the Conservative Party membership, generally characterised as more eurosceptic than the wider population.

Hoping to tap into that, Truss, who campaigned for 'remain' in the 2016 referendum but is now seen as the heir to Johnson's pro-Brexit position, promised to purge all remaining EU laws from the statute books.

To avoid uncertainty and confusion as Britain untangled itself from the EU after 40 years of membership, the government automatically carried over thousands of EU laws and regulations into British law so that they would still apply after Brexit.

"EU regulations hinder our businesses and this has to change," Truss said in a statement. The statement said she was setting out her credentials as the "Brexit delivery" prime minister.

"In Downing Street, I will seize the chance to diverge from outdated EU law and frameworks and capitalise on the opportunities we have ahead of us."

The government has already set out its intention to replace or repeal existing EU laws but had not set a timeframe.

Truss's deadline of 2023 is earlier than a similar pledge made by Sunak, who campaigned for Brexit in 2016 but has been vilified by some corners of the Conservative Party for raising taxes to their highest level in decades.

Sunak said EU law would be scrapped or reformed by the next election, which is expected in 2024. Truss leads Sunak by 62% to 38% among Conservative Party members, according to a YouGov poll on Thursday.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.64% Higher at 7276.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:18aSterling posts biggest weekly gain against dollar in two-months
RE
10:57aCargill, Continental close U.S. chicken deal
RE
10:13aBritain says disappointed by EU's legal action over Brexit
RE
07:14aEU Launches Infringement Procedures Against Britain Over Breaching Northern Ireland Pro..
MT
06:35aEU launches four legal procedures against UK over Northern Ireland
RE
05:35aSterling slips against dollar as data shows economic squeeze
04:33aUK firms report growth at 17-month low, inflation pressures ease -flash PMI
RE
02:19aCOLUMN : Dollar cresting as central banks ape Fed: Mike Dolan
RE
12:46aBoeing Wins Revived $3.4 Billion 737 MAX 10 Order From Qatar Airways
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish