Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  12:50 2022-11-20 am EST
0.8685 GBX    0.00%
11/18Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
11/18Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Varadkar defends record as prepares to return as Irish premier
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU

11/20/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Steve Barclay walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Steve Barclay said on Sunday he does not recognise a report that the government wants to move towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union.

Under new prime minister Rishi Sunak, the government will look to pursue frictionless trade with the EU in a deal modelled on Switzerland's relationship with the bloc although this would not involve a return to freedom of movement, the Sunday Times said.

"I don't recongnise this story at all," Barclay told Sky News. "I don't support that. I want to maximise the opportunities that Brexit offers."

Switzerland has negotiated access to the European single market, but in return has to accept conditions including allowing freedom movement of workers from EU countries and payments into the bloc's budget.

Simon Clarke, a former minister, was among those to criticise any suggestion that Britain could pursue a Swiss-style deal.

"I very much hope and believe this isn't something under consideration," he said on Twitter. "We settled the question of leaving the European Union, definitively, in 2019."

Britain is currently locked in talks with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated checks on some goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom due to the province's open land border with EU member Ireland.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11/18Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
11/18Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Varadkar defends record as prepares to return as Irish premier
AN
11/18FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.92% Higher at 7385.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Analysis-Tough budget leaves UK's growth challenge unmet
RE
11/18US Dollar Falls Early Friday Ahead of October Existing Home Sales
MT
11/18BOE Technology Group, Five Others, Buy Stakes in Phone Maker Honor
MT
11/18Team Transitory - Britain headed for deflation? :Mi..
RE
11/17Switzerland, UK Strike Mutual Recognition Agreement For Conformity Assessments
MT
11/17Zurich Insurance to Transfer Ireland-based European Holding Company to Germany Followin..
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral