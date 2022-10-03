UK minister says problems with Northern Ireland protocol can be resolved by negotiation

"I'm very convinced that if we get into a negotiation, without preconditions and sit down together in a spirit of goodwill, we can deescalate this problem and we can get a deal which works for everyone respecting everyone's legitimate interests north-south, and east-west," Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker told RTE radio.

Both Britain and the EU agreed to the protocol as a way to avoid reinstating border controls between the British-run province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Britain left the EU, seen as key to protecting peace on the island.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Toby Chopra)