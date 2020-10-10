Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

(Reuters) - The British government will use an "obscure" rule to deny lawmakers a vote aimed at blocking imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef, The Independent newspaper reported late on Saturday.

The move will see the ministers defeat an attempt to give powers to a new watchdog, amid suspicions that Britain's post-Brexit trade deals, particularly with the United States, will water down food and animal welfare standards, the report added.

The step will prevent debate on a key amendment expected to be backed by lawmakers, the newspaper reported.

Ministers will argue that giving increased powers to the new, temporary Trade and Agriculture Commission will impose an extra cost, The Independent reported https://bit.ly/33KS4e2.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
10/10UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports -..
RE
10/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits three-week high on jobs package, Brexit tr..
RE
10/09UK economy stumbles in August, setting back recovery from COVID-19 slump
RE
10/09FTSE 100 hits three-week high on jobs package, Brexit trade talks
RE
10/08London stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
10/08London stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
10/08BMW : says Brexit could cost auto industry 10-11 billion euros
RE
10/08ECB MORE CONCERNED ABOUT GROWTH THAN : minutes
RE
10/08UK regulator seeks to review O2-Virgin deal
RE
10/08BoE warns that full Brexit could be bumpy for investors
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group