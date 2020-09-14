Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/14 08:02:07 pm
0.92364 GBP   +0.01%
05:16pGove says EU not always constructive in trade talks
RE
04:20pStocks rally as COVID-19 vaccines lift hope, dollar eases
RE
03:51pU.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed
RE
News 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK opposition says PM Johnson is trashing country's reputation

09/14/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

The British opposition on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trashing the country's reputation by putting forward a legislative bill that would breach the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union this year.

"I never thought respecting international law would in my lifetime be a matter of disagreement (in parliament)," said Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party's policy chief on business. "I could never have imagined him coming along and saying 'we are going to legislate to break international law on an agreement we signed less than a year ago'."

Miliband said Johnson had united his five living predecessors as British prime minister, both Labour and Conservative, in opposition to his law-breaking bill.

"He is trashing the reputation of this country and he is trashing the reputation of his office," said Miliband.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)

