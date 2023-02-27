UK parliament will get a vote on new Northern Ireland deal - PM Sunak

WINDSOR, England, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak said on Monday Britain's parliament would get a vote
on a new agreement his government has reached with the European
Union to amend post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
"Parliament will have a vote at the appropriate time and
that vote will be respected," Sunak told reporters at a news
conference with European Commission President Ursula von der
Leyen.
