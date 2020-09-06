Log in
UK planning legislation that will override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement- FT

09/06/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The British government is planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-9cb0-130c75a2f7a7 on Sunday.

Sections of the internal market bill, due to be published on Wednesday, are expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the plans.

A source told the FT that the move could "clearly and consciously" undermine the agreement on Northern Ireland that Boris Johnson signed last October to avoid a return to a hard border in the region. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

