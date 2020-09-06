UK planning legislation that will override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement- FT

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The British government is planning new
legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit
withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations
with Brussels, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-9cb0-130c75a2f7a7
on Sunday.
Sections of the internal market bill, due to be published on
Wednesday, are expected to "eliminate the legal force of parts
of the withdrawal agreement" in areas including state aid and
Northern Ireland customs, the newspaper said, citing three
people familiar with the plans.
A source told the FT that the move could "clearly and
consciously" undermine the agreement on Northern Ireland that
Boris Johnson signed last October to avoid a return to a hard
border in the region.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)