Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Gove says Brexit trade talks could go on beyond Christmas

12/17/2020 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior ministers said on Thursday that Britain hoped to reach a trade deal with the European Union but that talks might go on until after Christmas.

"When we think about the real deadline, I hope that we can conclude an agreement as quickly as possible but talks may go on until after Christmas," Michael Gove told a parliamentary committee.

"We will want to ensure that parliament has a say, and a chance to scrutinise any agreement that's reached, so realistically it's in the days just immediately after Christmas."

Gove, who earlier said the chances of a deal were less than 50%, said the EU might need to make a provisional application if an agreement was not concluded by Sunday.

The European Parliament said on Thursday it could hold an emergency plenary in late December if a deal is reached by Monday. If it came later EU diplomats said the bloc might still put it in place from Jan. 1, without lawmakers' consent.

Gove also said negotiations would not continue into the new year, and that Britain and the EU would trade on World Trade Organisation terms if there was no free trade agreement (FDA).

"Of course it's the case that there will be, as there would be between any set of neighbours, conversations," he said.

"And those conversations may well involve the EU choosing, or our choosing, to make unilateral decisions that will make life easier for one or the other side, and it may well be that those unilateral decisions are reciprocated." he added, saying it would be wrong to describe them as "side deals".

"It certainly won't be the case that we will be going back in to seek to secure an FDA. If it is the case that we can't secure agreement by Dec. 31, that's it."

(Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01:01pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson to speak to eu chief von der leyen in about an hour- bbc
RE
12:33pAs Brexit cliff edge looms, 20 miles of trucks stack up near Dover
RE
12:04pEUROPE : European shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
12:03pSTREET COLOR : UK's Gove Says Deadline for Brexit is Days After Christmas
MT
11:15aEU envoys to discuss Brexit at 0830 GMT Friday -diplomatic sources
RE
10:32aGlobal stocks gain on stimulus, Brexit hopes
RE
10:08aEuropean Parliament Sets Up Dec. 20 Deadline for Brexit Deal
MT
09:42aEU, UK Affirm Effective Date of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
MT
09:14aYOUGOV : UK year-ahead inflation expectations jump to 3.8% - Citi/YouGov
RE
09:02aEU does not expect UK trade deal by Friday - sources
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ