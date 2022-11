Asked whether Brexit was the reason Britain's economy was lagging other countries, Hunt told the BBC: "I don't think that's the biggest issue ... I think it's much more to do with other factors in the labour market that I want to think about."

"That's creating constraints for businesses that are finding they can't employ the people they need to. That's absolutely something I'll be talking about on Thursday."

(Reporting by William Schomberg, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)