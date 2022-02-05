Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Johnson hires new chief of staff in attempt to rebuild team

02/05/2022 | 06:36pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday hired a new chief of staff as he rebuilds his top team following a series of scandals that have left him fighting to shore up his authority.

Cabinet minister Steve Barclay, formerly Brexit minister under Theresa May's administration, will head Johnson's staff, Downing Street said.

"The changes I'm announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, has repeatedly refused to resign over reports that he and some of his staff attended Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Those revelations raised questions about Johnson's often chaotic style of leadership and have led to the greatest threat to him since he took office. They follow a series of other scandals.

Johnson has admitted that problems needed to be fixed at the heart of Downing Street, which serves as both his home and the nerve centre of the British state.

Munira Mirza, his head of policy who had worked with him for 14 years, resigned on Thursday over Johnson's claim that Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile during his time as director of public prosecutions (DPP).

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02/04Sterling Gains 0.89% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/04FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.67% Higher at 7516.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/04Cocoa processors in Brazil see 5% grind jump as country reopens
RE
02/04UK launches review of tariff rate quotas for some steel imports
RE
02/04Northern Ireland Court Says Brexit Checks On Food, Agricultural Goods Must Continue For..
MT
02/04Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
02/04ING on The Euro, Sterling After Thursday's Action From Central Banks
MT
02/04EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Likely ECB Shift -2-
DJ
02/04EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Likely ECB Shift Continues to Spook Investors
DJ
02/04FTSE Gains, SSP's Share Price to Benefit From Positive Travel Momentum
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish