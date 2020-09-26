UK's Johnson seeks to appoint two critics of BBC to key media roles-Times

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC
to key roles in the media, including one as chairman of the
publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on
Saturday.
The newspaper said Johnson wanted to appoint Paul Dacre, the
former editor of the Daily Mail, as chairman of media regulator
Ofcom, and he has asked Charles Moore, the former editor of the
Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC.
(Reporting by Kate Holton;
Editing by Alison Williams)