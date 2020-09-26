Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
UK's Johnson seeks to appoint two critics of BBC to key media roles-Times

09/26/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to key roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said Johnson wanted to appoint Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, as chairman of media regulator Ofcom, and he has asked Charles Moore, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)

