UK's Johnson tells EU to agree trade deal by Oct. 15 or 'move on'

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain has set a deadline of
Oct. 15 to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union, and
if none is agreed both sides should "accept that and move on,"
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday.
Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but there has been little
progress on a new trade deal after a status-quo transition
arrangement ends in December.
Talks, which have stalled over Britain's insistence that it
has full autonomy over state aid and fishing, are due to resume
in London on Tuesday.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said an agreement
on trade needed to be reached urgently and he blamed the
stalemate on Britain's attitude.
Johnson will say there is no sense in thinking about
timelines beyond Oct. 15.
"If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there
will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both
accept that and move on," he will say, according to comments
released by his office.
If no deal is agreed, Britain would have a trading
relationship with the bloc like Australia's, which would be "a
good outcome", Johnson will say.
"As a government we are preparing, at our borders and at our
ports, to be ready for it," he will say. "We will have full
control over our laws, our rules, and our fishing waters."
In that case, Britain would be ready to find sensible
accommodation with the bloc on practical issues such as flights,
lorry transport or scientific cooperation, according to the
excerpts.
UK Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Sunday Britain was
not scared of a no-deal exit at the end of the year.
Johnson will say there is still a deal to be had based on a
standard free trade agreement if the EU is ready to rethink its
current position.
"But we cannot and will not compromise on the fundamentals
of what it means to be an independent country to get it," he
will say.
