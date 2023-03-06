Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  06:37:27 2023-03-06 pm EST
0.8883 GBX   +0.56%
05:47pUK's Labour pitches 'stable' corporate tax environment
RE
05:37pSterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2028 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7929.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Labour pitches 'stable' corporate tax environment

03/06/2023 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party, ahead in opinion polls, said on Monday it will launch a review into business taxes with the aim of creating a stable environment for investments, a chronic weak spot in the economy.

Opinion polls currently put the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, around 20 points ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, with the next national election expected in 2024.

Labour criticised the Conservative government's "chaotic" approach to business taxation, marked by several changes to corporate tax rates and incentives in recent years that the party says has deterred investors who seek stability.

British business investment has stalled since the 2016 Brexit vote, lagging behind peers France, Germany and the United States over the same time frame, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Labour said its finance spokesperson Rachel Reeves will deliver a speech on Tuesday to manufacturing association Make UK that will outline its plans for the review of business taxes.

The party said it rejected calls to cut corporation tax, adding that Britain should move in lockstep with the rest of Group of Seven economies while offering targeted allowances to boost investment.

Labour's focus on investment comes ahead of the Conservative government's annual budget on March 15, to be presented by finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

A previously announced increase in the headline rate of corporation tax, from 19% to 25%, is due to come into force in April. Hunt has said he wants to cut business taxes, but only once the public finances allow it.

"In recent years, corporation tax has gone up and down like a yo-yo while the government has papered over the cracks with short-term fixes like the super-deduction," Reeves said in an extract of her speech.

"So it's no wonder businesses are unable to plan and our investment rates are cratering."

Labour said its review would look at how the tax system can incentivise businesses to direct profits into investment, rather than a short-termist focus on share buy-backs and dividends.

It said its tax plans would comprise a long-term framework to give businesses certainty over government policy over a period of years.

In a move that drew comparisons with the Labour government of the 1960s, Sunak last month launched a ministry for science, innovation and technology, part of his ambition to create the world's "next Silicon Valley" in Britain.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:47pUK's Labour pitches 'stable' corporate tax environment
RE
05:37pSterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2028 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7929.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:06aNorthern Ireland's DUP sets up panel to consult on post-Brexit deal with EU
RE
10:03aCitigroup Sets Up New Trading Floor in Paris With Plans to Double Staff
MT
07:46aBank of England says insurers more likely to fail if capital cut rule goes ahead
RE
07:06aSocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
06:44aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Digest China's Target, Eye ..
DJ
06:33aSterling falters as traders focus on global risk sentiment
RE
06:20aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling, Swiss Franc
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish