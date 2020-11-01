UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage
will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called
Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage
and Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice, will back a policy of
"focused protection" from the coronavirus for only the most
vulnerable, the newspaper https://bit.ly/34LiRaz said.
The Brexit Party was set up in early 2019 by Farage, whose
years of campaigning against membership of the European Union
played a major part in delivering the 2016 referendum in which
the UK voted to leave the bloc.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)