EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

11/01/2020 | 05:05pm EST

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice, will back a policy of "focused protection" from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, the newspaper https://bit.ly/34LiRaz said.

The Brexit Party was set up in early 2019 by Farage, whose years of campaigning against membership of the European Union played a major part in delivering the 2016 referendum in which the UK voted to leave the bloc.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)


