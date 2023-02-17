Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  05:13:02 2023-02-17 am EST
0.8910 GBX   +0.05%
04:55aUK's Sunak tells Northern Ireland's SDLP: Protocol deal 'not done yet'
RE
04:26aUK PM Sunak meeting Stormont leaders over Northern Ireland Protocol
AN
03:21aBritain's Sunak seeks N. Ireland parties' backing for Brexit plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Sunak tells Northern Ireland's SDLP: Protocol deal 'not done yet'

02/17/2023 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM meets Polish President on Downing Street, London

BELFAST (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Northern Ireland's Social Democratic and Labour Party on Friday a deal with the European Union over post-Brexit trading arrangements governing the province was not yet done, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said.

"(Sunak) said the deal is not done yet. I think he is clear that lots of progress has been made and that's what we've been hearing from the European side and Dublin as well," Eastwood told reporters, describing detail as "scant".

"But he said it's not done and he is going to Munich to see (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen and we'll see what comes out of that but I would be fairly optimistic that we're very close to an agreement."

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Padraic Halpin, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:55aUK's Sunak tells Northern Ireland's SDLP: Protocol ..
RE
04:26aUK PM Sunak meeting Stormont leaders over Northern Ireland Protocol
AN
03:21aBritain's Sunak seeks N. Ireland parties' backing for Brexit plans
RE
02:04aUK consumers bought more in Jan but overall gloom persists
RE
02:00aMarkets seek glimmer in unremitting UK gloom :Mike ..
RE
02/16Boeing to Integrate Financing Division into Commercial Airplanes Unit to Better Support..
MT
02/16Sterling Lost 0.37% to $1.1988 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16UK PM Sunak heads to Northern Ireland ahead of expected protocol deal
AN
02/16British PM Sunak expected in N.Ireland on Thursday - sources
RE
02/16FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 8012.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish