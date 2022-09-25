UK's Truss to review visa schemes to ease labour shortages - FT

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is
set to launch a major review of the country's visa system in a
move to tackle acute labour shortages in key industries, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The prime minister is set to defy some of her
anti-immigration cabinet colleagues by making changes to the
"shortage occupation list", allowing certain industries to bring
in more staff — such as broadband engineers — from overseas, the
newspaper said.
The review could also endorse a loosening of the requirement
to speak English in some sectors to enable more foreign workers
into the country, the report said, citing a Downing Street
official.
Asked about the idea that immigration rules might be
relaxed, UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC on
Sunday: "It's not about relaxing rules. The whole point about
the Brexit debate if we want to go down there was we need to
control immigration in a way that works for the UK."
Asked if more occupations would be added to the list of
people who could come in, Kwarteng said that the interior
minister would give an update in the coming weeks, as he had
flagged on Friday.
"The Home Secretary will make a statement in the next
few weeks. But we have to grow this economy," Kwarteng said.
Truss, who took office earlier this month but following the
death of Queen Elizabeth has had little opportunity to flesh out
her vision for the country, said during a trip to New York last
week she was prepared to be take unpopular decisions as the
government seeks to stimulate economic growth.
The Financial Times in its report also said the UK
government was set to lift the cap on seasonal workers from
abroad working in agriculture.
Truss' office did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in
Bengaluru and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by David Clarke
and Susan Fenton)