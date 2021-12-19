UK's Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU after Frost quits

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will
become Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over
trade to Northern Ireland following the resignation of Brexit
minister David Frost, the prime minister's office said on
Sunday.
Britain formally exited the bloc at the start of this year
but the two sides have been in talks to resolve difficulties
over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, a British
province that shares a land border with EU member Ireland.
Frost, a core architect of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's
tumultuous Brexit strategy, quit https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-brexit-supremo-frost-resigns-blow-johnson-mail-sunday-2021-12-18
on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of
government.
His resignation raised questions about the future tone of
the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern
Ireland.
"Liz Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the
UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect
... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the
problems arising from the current operation of the Northern
Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.
Following the announcement, European Commission Vice
President Maros Sefcovic said on Twitter: "My team and I will
continue to cooperate with the UK in the same constructive
spirit on all important tasks ahead, including the Protocol on
Ireland/Northern Ireland."
Frost negotiated the protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal
with the EU, which was signed by Johnson's government before it
had second thoughts about it.
Truss, a former trade minister who took over as foreign
minister in September, is popular among the ruling Conservative
Party's grassroots.
An avid user of social media tipped as a potential successor
to Johnson, she backed "Remain" at the 2016 referendum on
Britain's EU membership but is now a supporter of Brexit.
The two sides are due to resume negotiations in January on
issues ranging from customs checks and controls of agri-food
products moving from Britain to its province, which is in the EU
single market for goods and so subject to EU laws.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)