  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  News
  Summary
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  07:21 2022-11-08 am EST
0.8728 GBX   +0.33%
06:47aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:40aGilt Yields Rise After Weak Demand at BOE Sale
DJ
06:24aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
UK's minister to update parliament on Wednesday on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland

11/08/2022 | 07:17am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister will update parliament on Wednesday on ways to restore the region's power sharing government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since February when the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party began a boycott of the regional assembly in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"Cabinet agreed the UK's absolutely priority for the people of Northern Ireland was the restoration of a stable, effective and accountable devolved government in Northern Ireland," Sunak's spokesman said.

"The Northern Ireland secretary resolved to update the House of Commons on the best means to achieve that tomorrow."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
06:47aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:40aGilt Yields Rise After Weak Demand at BOE Sale
DJ
06:24aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
06:01aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
05:17aSterling slips as dollar edges higher, with all eyes on U.S
RE
05:06aEuropean stocks mixed as China optimism fades, focus on U.S. mid-terms
RE
05:01aBank of England officials are no inflation 'nutters', Pill says
RE
04:34aBoE's Pill sees no victory over inflation yet, but recession coming
RE
03:33aBoeing Rises 6% After Booking $1.7 Billion Freighters Order from Emirates
MT
11/07UK businesses fear gloomy Christmas as cost of living soars
RE
