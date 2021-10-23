Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK says substantial differences remain with EU over Northern Ireland trade

10/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brexit in Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom said on Saturday that talks with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland had been constructive, but substantial differences remained.

Goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland currently face customs checks, as part of a deal reached before Brexit to avoid more contentious border checks between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member Ireland.

However, Britain and the EU disagree over how to implement customs and safety checks, which fall especially heavily on meat, dairy and medical products. Britain also objects to the role played by the EU's supreme court in policing the deal.

"The talks this week were constructive and we've heard some things from the EU that we can work with - but the reality is that we are still far apart on the big issues, especially governance," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement released late on Saturday.

"Whether we're able to establish that momentum soon will help us determine if we can bridge the gap or if we need to use Article 16," the statement added, referring to the possibility of taking unilateral action to ease trade flows.

Britain said talks with EU negotiators would move to London from Brussels next week, and that its Brexit minister David Frost would meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic at the end of the week.

Ireland's European Affairs minister Thomas Byrne said on Thursday that the dispute could be resolved within weeks.

The EU made detailed proposals to ease the transit of goods on Oct. 13, but is unwilling to give up the role of the European Court of Justice.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:42pUK says substantial differences remain with EU over N.Ireland trade
RE
10/22Sterling Gains 0.08% to $1.3758 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/22FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.41% Lower at 7204.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/22EU CONSIDERS TERMINATING BREXIT TRAD : Bloomberg
MT
10/22REFILE-Keep it simple for journalists, BoE staff conclude
RE
10/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Entain plc
DJ
10/22Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
10/22The latest from London: Evergrande's surprise payment boosts the FTSE 100
10/22UK's economy gathers speed, inflation pressures mount - PMIs
RE
10/22REFILE-Sterling dips after retail sales miss forecasts
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish