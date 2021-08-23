Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 04:03:01 am
0.85847 GBP   0.00%
08/20Sterling Lost 1.72% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/20U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
08/20EQS GROUP RUSSIA : Test News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK sends cricket star Botham to bat for British exports

08/23/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain appointed former England cricket star Ian Botham as a trade ambassador to seek new deals for exporters in the country he most famously tangled with on the pitch - Australia.

Botham, now a member of Britain's unelected upper house of parliament, was one of 10 new trade envoys who will help push Britain's post-Brexit plans in countries around the world.

"Ian will bat for U.K. business Down Under and help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade deal," Britain's trade minister, Liz Truss, said on Twitter.

Britain and Australia announced a free trade deal in June which London said would eliminate tariffs on all British goods.

Botham famously turned around a test match against Australia in 1981 with a spectacular batting display that made him a hero at home, and even won respect from Australians too.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
08/20Sterling Lost 1.72% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/20U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
08/20EQS GROUP RUSSIA : Test News
DJ
08/20FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 7087.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/20Pound set for worst week in months as global jitters boost dollar
RE
08/20Pound set for worst week in months as global jitters boost dollar
RE
08/20FOREIGNERS MAY TEMPER THE TAPER : Jamie McGeever
RE
08/20DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : ING Notes UK Retail Sales Dip in July, Adds It's T..
MT
08/20DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : European Fixed Income Summary
MT
08/19CNOOC plans more green investment as H1 profit more than triples
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish