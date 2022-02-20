Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK set to reject Canada's hormone beef demands in early trade talks setback - The Telegraph

02/20/2022 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Beef cattle at the Kasko Cattle feedlot near Coaldale

(Reuters) - UK is set to reject Canadian hormone-treated beef in trade talks, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Trade officials confirmed that food standards will be a "red line" in the talks, the report added.

The report, citing government sources, added that ending a ban on hormone-treated beef would be unlikely after Canada's trade minister signaled that Canada will push for the UK to ditch its tougher standards on hormones.

Agricultural products are expected to be among key agenda points in bilateral talks, part of post-Brexit trade talks that would begin in April, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:43aWest could cut U.S. dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says
RE
02/18Sterling Gains 0.19% to $1.3588 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/18Norwegian Air Mulls Ordering Airbus Jets Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute With Boeing
MT
02/18UBS Notes G10 Currencies Struggle for Direction
MT
02/18BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
02/18ING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
02/18Britain gets approval for next step to join trans-Pacific trade pact
RE
02/18EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise on Hopes for Possible U.S.-Russia Meeting
DJ
02/17Sterling Gains 0.24% to $1.3615 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.87% Lower at 7537.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish