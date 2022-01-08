Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says

01/08/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: G7 summit in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is ready to take unilateral action that would suspend custom checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Saturday ahead of talks with the European Union.

Truss is due to hold talks with EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic next week to resolve disagreements over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom which shares a land border with EU member Ireland.

To avoid politically contentious border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland, Britain and the EU agreed Northern Ireland would effectively remain within the EU's customs union for goods, with checks taking place on goods moving between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland instead.

However, there has been friction about how this applies in practice - especially for goods intended to remain within Northern Ireland - as well as the arbitration role of the EU's European Court of Justice.

"I want a negotiated solution but if we have to use legitimate provisions including Article 16, I am willing to do that," Truss wrote in The Telegraph newspaper.

"There is a deal to be done," she said, but added: "I will not sign up to anything which sees the people of Northern Ireland unable to benefit from the same decisions on taxation and spending as the rest of the UK, or which still sees goods moving within our own country being subject to checks."

Under Article 16, the United Kingdom and the EU can unilaterally decide to stop implementing parts of the protocol governing trade with the Northern Ireland if there are substantial practical problems or trade diversion.

Truss replaced David Frost as Britain's main Brexit negotiator in December, after he quit in protest at the broader direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Frost often raised the prospect of invoking Article 16 if talks stalled.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01/07Sterling Gains 0.48% to $1.3593 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/07FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.36% Higher at 7485.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
01/07ING Notes Sterling Holds Its Gains
MT
01/07NOWHERE NEAR 'NEW NORMAL' - WHATEVER : Mike Dolan
RE
01/07Getlink's Passenger Shuttle Traffic Rises 10%, Truck Traffic Down 6% in December 2021
MT
01/06Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.3531 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06Dollar edges up as jolt from Fed minutes wanes
RE
01/06FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 7450.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish