UK to sell 1.5 billion pounds of government property under new strategy

08/31/2022 | 06:35am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set out plans on Wednesday to sell 1.5 billion pounds of government offices over the next three years as part of a plan new property strategy to squeeze public-sector workers into a smaller number of buildings.

"We are cutting the cost of the public estate so that we can return money to the taxpayer," Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

The government also said it aimed to save 500 million pounds through reducing operating costs, spending less on leases and using different building materials and energy sources.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by David Milliken)


