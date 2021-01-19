Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK unveils aid for fishing industry, reeling from post-Brexit checks

01/19/2021 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fishing boat sits docked in Macduff, Aberdeenshire

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain unveiled an extra 23 million pounds of funding on Tuesday to compensate fishing businesses which have seen their exports to mainland Europe throttled by the introduction of post-Brexit checks.

Many fishermen have been unable to get their produce to the EU since catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations were introduced at the start of this year when Britain finally left the bloc.

On Monday, fishermen staged a protest near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office in London, saying the industry could collapse, while the Scotland Food & Drink association says exporters could be losing more than 1 million pounds ($1.36 million) in sales a day.

The government has said there were "teething problems" exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which had hit restaurant orders. It said the new funding would help seafood businesses deal with "the challenges of adjusting to new requirements for exporting".

The scheme, which will cover losses incurred since Jan. 1, is aimed at small and medium-sized firms that can show "a genuine loss" in exporting to the EU, with a maximum of 100,000 pounds available to each business.

"We are continuing to work closely with the fishing and aquaculture sectors to make sure that they are supported, and can continue to fish whilst contributing to the economies of our coastal communities," environment minister George Eustice said.

Under a deal reached last month, British trade with the EU remains free of tariffs and quotas, but the erection of a customs border has led to bureaucracy that has hampered "just in time" delivery systems for perishable goods.

Britain's biggest fishing port, Peterhead in northeast Scotland, has seen an 18% drop in the volume of fish landed so far this year, according to a Reuters calculation from daily catch data.

"Europe's biggest fish market in Peterhead (is) like a ghost town. Boats tied up, exporters crippled," James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said in reaction to an online photograph of a near-empty warehouse at the port.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Michael Holden


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11:00aStellantis ceo says possibility of further investment in britain, including e..
RE
03:59aU.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Yellen's Testimony
DJ
01/18British meat industry warns of border chaos as delays halt exports
RE
01/18Software data shows freight groups avoiding UK, prices rising
RE
01/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, travel stocks drag FTSE 100 down
RE
01/18Sterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs
RE
01/18Dollar reaches one-month highs as markets eye Biden's FX policy
RE
01/18Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesman
RE
01/18'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
01/18U.K. Gets In on Global M&A Surge
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ