Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK wants Brexit trade deal but we'll walk unless EU moves - minister says

12/18/2020 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain and European Union negotiators will resume trade talks on Friday with both sides warning that they remained far apart on a number of issues and that it was becoming more likely they would fail to reach an agreement.

Less than two weeks before Britain finally leaves the bloc's orbit, both say big difference remain, with fisheries seen as a major stumbling block to a deal which would safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of trade from tariffs and quotas when a so-called transition period ends on Dec. 31.

"It is a very serious situation. We will test every route to seeking a free trade agreement with the European Union, but we cannot do so at the expense of our national sovereignty," Britain's schools minister Nick Gibb told Sky News.

He was echoing a similar message from Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and Prime Minister Boris Johnson who spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen late on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Johnson's office said time was running out and the EU had to change its position substantially.

Von der Leyen said progress had been made but bridging the divide on some areas, especially fisheries, would be "very challenging".

Johnson and his government say they want a deal but are happy to walk away and trade on World Trade Organization rules, saying this would still be a good outcome.

Senior British minister Michael Gove on Thursday put the chances of getting a deal at less than 50%.

"The EU will have to move if we are going to secure that deal... We'll test every route, but we are prepared for a no free trade deal arrangement," Gibb said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson/Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
03:12aMORSES CLUB : UK mid-caps dip from 10-month highs on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
03:02aEuropean shares slip as Brexit, U.S.-China trade worries simmer
RE
02:47aUK wants Brexit trade deal but we'll walk unless EU moves - minister says
RE
02:08aSouth Africa's rand retreats after scaling new 10-month high
RE
01:46aAsia shares slip on news U.S. to blacklist more Chinese firms
RE
01:26aPandemic tests Rolls-Royce resilience after prolonged engine trouble
RE
12:15aTrucks stack up near Dover as Brexit looms
RE
12/17Boris Johnson Urges EU To Switch Fisheries Stance To Secure Brexit Trade Deal
MT
12/17Asia shares retreat from record, but U.S. stimulus hopes buoy market mood
RE
12/17Stocks surge on stimulus hopes; dollar depressed
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ