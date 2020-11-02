WRAPUP 1-New COVID curbs prompt wave of resistance across Europe

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A wave of COVID curbs has prompted
resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician
who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger
at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new
banner.
The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death
toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000
new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the
"worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
Cast by his supporters as the godfather of the movement to
quit the European Union, Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage said
Johnson had terrified the United Kingdom into submission over
the coronavirus with a second lockdown.
"The single most pressing issue is the government's woeful
response to coronavirus," Farage and Brexit Party chairman
Richard Tice said in a joint article in The Daily Telegraph,
announcing his Reform UK party.
"Ministers have lost touch with a nation divided between the
terrified and the furious. The debate over how to respond to
COVID is becoming even more toxic than that over Brexit."
Instead of a lockdown, Farage, who as head of the Brexit
party whipped up popular opposition to immigration, proposed
targeting those most a risk, like the sick and the elderly, but
said ordinary people should not be criminalised for trying to
live normal lives such as meeting family for Christmas.
France, Germany, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and other
countries have announced new curbs on movement and gatherings as
infections surge and hospitals and intensive care units fill up.
Small shopkeepers in France have complained about being
forced to close while supermarkets are allowed to sell
"non-essential goods" such as shoes, clothes, beauty products
and flowers because they also sell food.
'DRAMATIC SITUATION'
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday supermarkets
will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods but
shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown
rules.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week denounced
populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless as dangerous and
irresponsible.
"We are in a dramatic situation at the start of the cold
season. It affects us all, without exception," Merkel told the
Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding new restrictions to
reduce social contact were "necessary and proportionate".
Protests flared against new restrictions across Italy last
week, with violence reported in Milan and Turin.
More than 46.37 million people have been infected globally
and 1,198,168 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The
United States, which holds a highly polarised presidential
election on Tuesday, leads the world with more than 9 million
cases and 230,700 deaths.
World shares recovered from one-month lows on Monday as
upbeat Chinese data offset new lockdowns in Europe, while
investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S.
election.
U.S. President Donald Trump has continually downplayed the
virus, mocking Democratic challenger Joe Biden for wearing a
mask and social distancing at campaign rallies, a tactic which
enlivens his base supporters but infuriates his opponents.
Trump has also ridiculed his top coronavirus task force
adviser, Anthony Fauci, who has contradicted Trump's assertions
that the U.S. fight against the virus is "rounding the turn".
We're in for a whole lot of hurt. Its not a good
situation," Fauci told The Washington Post on Friday. "All the
stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and
winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You
could not possibly be positioned more poorly."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux worldwide; Writing by Nick
