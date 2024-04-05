(Alliance News) - The ministers for finance and public expenditure have said there are no plans to bring forward a mini-budget as Simon Harris prepares to be named as the next Taoiseach on Tuesday.

Harris, who is currently the minister for Further & Higher Education, said he plans to "flesh out" his priorities for his tenure during the Fine Gael Ard Fheis being held this weekend.

He has previously mentioned costs facing small businesses, farmers and crime among the areas he wants to focus on.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the focus was still on implementing the budget announced last October.

"We're still in the process of implementing Budget 2024 and if you think about a number of the measures that will ease the burden on households, for example whether it be the expansion of (free) school books, the reduction in childcare fees, those measures have yet to kick in."

He mentioned several proposals that are to come in as part of Budget 2024 and those that are yet to be enacted, including a tax debt warehousing scheme.

"All in all, our focus is on implementing Budget 2024. The next budget will be in October of this year. There won't be a mini-budget," he said on Thursday.

"That's not to say that we're not open to individual specific measures that we've already set in train as a government because we recognise there are cost pressures there. We will take that on board."

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "I agree with everything that Minister McGrath said in response to the question on the need for an additional budget."

He said he would engage with the Department of Agriculture in relation to farmers whose lands have been affected by excess rain, adding: "I do think that further measures are needed."

Donohoe said: "What can normally happen during the year is that government ministers and their departments can decide to make additional measures available from inside the funding that's allocated to them on Budget Day. That happens regularly.

"I think the Department of Agriculture has said that they want to monitor this issue for a bit longer. I'm sure when they've done that, they'll make a decision as to whether any further support is needed."

Asked whether he will contest the next general election, Donohoe said he would.

"I believe there is a really important debate yet to be had regarding the importance of the work that myself and Minister McGrath are engaged in and the benefit this can have to our society and to our economy," he said.

"We have done four budgets. We've supported our country and our economy through a pandemic, and we've done the same through a cost of living crisis and we've managed to do that and get our public finances back into surplus. And it's because they're in surplus that we were able to announce a further two and a quarter billion of capital expenditure growth.

"And I can tell you there are few economies at the moment are able to do that at the moment and I want to make the argument for that in the time ahead. So I will be running in the next general election."

Asked whether Harris had expressed his confidence in him and his position in cabinet, Donohoe said: "I haven't looked for any commitments, nor would I ever.

"I've been through these moments now many, many, many times in the past. In my experience, there's little to be gained by saying things that make the work of the Taoiseach any harder. So, I will leave it to him to make those decisions."

Paying tribute to his cabinet and party colleague Simon Coveney, Donohoe added: "I'm convinced history will show that he was one of the most important ministers for foreign affairs our state had in dealing with the hugely important negotiations of Brexit."

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA

source: PA

