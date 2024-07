(Alliance News) - Brexit champion Nigel Farage finally won election to the UK parliament on Friday at his eighth attempt, winning a seat for his upstart anti-immigration Reform UK party.

"My plan is to build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years," Farage said in his victory speech, as Reform appeared to have split the right-wing vote with the ruling Conservatives.

source: AFP

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.