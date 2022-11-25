Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  11:26 2022-11-25 am EST
1.3905 CAD   +0.17%
10:42aBiden to visit Mexico in early January, Mexican president says
RE
10:40aTrudeau tells hearing police failed to keep 'Freedom Convoy' protests in check
RE
10:23aICE Canola Mixed While Oil Prices Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden to visit Mexico in early January, Mexican president says

11/25/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks about the student loan forgiveness program

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December.

Lopez Obrador announced the visit at a news conference as his government seeks to work through a major spat over Mexican energy policy with the United States and Canada.

The Mexican leader suggested the visit would take place on Jan. 9-10, though he also mentioned earlier dates.

Lopez Obrador said it was likely that a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a meeting between the three leaders would follow his meeting with Biden.

Talks between the countries' leaders are expected to address the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, among other issues.

Washington and Ottawa in July sought dispute settlement talks under USMCA over Lopez Obrador's energy policies, arguing that they discriminate against U.S. and Canadian firms.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
10:42aBiden to visit Mexico in early January, Mexican president says
RE
10:40aTrudeau tells hearing police failed to keep 'Freedom Convoy' protests in check
RE
10:23aICE Canola Mixed While Oil Prices Rise
DJ
09:25aCanadian dollar gives back weekly gain as bond yields rebound
RE
07:44aUBS Comments on The Canadian Dollar Ahead of Next Week's Important Macroeconomic Data
MT
11/24CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up as investors shun U.S. counterpart
RE
11/24Desjardins Economic Studies Comments on The Canadian Dollar
MT
11/24BMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
11/23CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
11/23TD Comments on The Canadian Dollar and Its Outlook for Early 2023
MT
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral