Canada begins long cleanup after Fiona sweeps homes out to sea

PORT AUX BASQUES, Newfoundland, Sept 25 (Reuters) - It
will take several months for Canada to restore critical
infrastructure after the powerful storm Fiona left an
"unprecedented" trail of destruction, officials said on Sunday.
"It's like a complete war zone," said Brian Button, mayor of
Port aux Basques, one of the hardest hit towns on the southwest
tip of Newfoundland with just over 4,000 residents. "We have one
missing person," Button told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp
(CBC).
No fatalities have been confirmed so far.
Fiona slammed
into eastern Canada on Saturday, forcing evacuations as
wind reached up to 170 km per hour (106 miles per hour).
Button said it may take months to get some people back in
their homes in Port aux Basques after an apartment building and
more than 20 homes were destroyed or dragged into the sea by the
storm surge.
While the full scale of Fiona's devastation is not
immediately clear, the storm could prove to be one of Canada's
costliest natural disasters.
Scientists have not yet determined whether climate
change influenced Fiona, but in general the warming of the
planet is making hurricanes wetter, windier and altogether more
intense.
Canada's federal government is sending in the armed forces
on Sunday to help clear fallen trees and debris, which will in
turn open the way for crews to restore power, Emergency
Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told Reuters.
The province of Nova Scotia requested the troops and
machinery to clear debris Saturday, "and we said yes, and so
they're being deployed today," Blair said. Other provinces are
also in discussions about federal aid, Blair said.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre estimated that Fiona was the
lowest-pressured storm to make landfall on record in Canada. In
2019, Dorian hit the region around Halifax, Nova Scotia, blowing
down a construction crane and knocking out power. Fiona, on the
other hand, appears to have caused major damage across at least
five provinces.
"The scale of what we're dealing with, I think it's
unprecedented," Blair said on Sunday.
"There is going to be... several months' work in restoring
some of the critical infrastructure - buildings and homes,
rooftops that have been blown off community centers and
schools," he said.
Hundreds of thousands of residents across Nova Scotia,
Prince Edward Island (PEI), Newfoundland, Quebec and New
Brunswick remained without power on Sunday.
"When it's all said and done... Fiona will turn out to have
caused the most damage of any storm we've seen," Nova Scotia
Premier Tim Houston told the CBC.
Officials warned on Saturday that in some cases it would
take weeks before essential services are fully restored.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had convened a meeting of his
emergency response group for Sunday to coordinate the
government's response, according to a statement.
"We do know that the damage is very extensive, quite likely
the worst we have ever seen," Dennis King, PEI premier, told
reporters on Saturday.
"Islanders ... should know that our road to recovery will be
weeks or longer. It will be an all-hands-on-deck approach," he
added.
The storm also severely damaged fishing harbors in Atlantic
Canada, which could hurt the country's C$3.2 billion lobster
industry, unless it is fully restored before the season kicks
off in few weeks.
"Those fishers have a very immediate need to be able to
access their livelihood once the storm passes," Dominic LeBlanc,
minister of intergovernmental affairs of Canada, said on
Saturday.
