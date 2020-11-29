Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan

11/29/2020 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A pharmacist counts prescription drugs at the at the CentreTown Pharmacy in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans.

"Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage," Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

"Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages, when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk," the statement said.

The Canadian measure went into effect on Friday, just days before a U.S. "Importation Prescription Drugs" rule that would eventually allow licensed U.S. pharmacists or wholesalers to import in bulk certain prescription drugs intended for the Canadian market.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Health and Human Services had an immediate response to a request for comment.

Trump touted the plan in his first debate with President-elect Joe Biden, who has also said during his campaign that he would set up a similar import plan to try to reduce prescription drug costs for Americans.

"Canada is a small market, representing 2% of global drug sales, that sources 68% of its drugs internationally. The need for vigilance in maintaining the national drug supply continues," the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September he was willing to help other nations with pharmaceutical supplies if possible, adding that his priority was protecting the needs of Canadians.

Many of Canada's drug suppliers opposed Trump's plan, saying it could lead to shortages.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
11/23CANADA TO DELIVER 2020 FISCAL UPDATE : finance minister
RE
11/23Canada to deliver 2020 fiscal update on Nov. 30 -finance minister
RE
11/19WRAPUP 3-Trump and Xi join virtual Asia Pacific summit as trade spat endures
RE
11/19HSBC : Huawei CFO had resources to flee Canada, border agent tells court in U.S...
RE
11/19Canada bids to toughen its stance on climate change, some critics unmoved
RE
11/19Asia-Pacific leaders push for freer trade after Trump
RE
11/16Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035
RE
11/16Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035
RE
11/12POST-PANDEMIC CANADA MUST SET SIGHTS : BoC's Wilkins
RE
11/09Trudeau says coronavirus vaccine news is 'light at the end of the tunnel'
RE
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ