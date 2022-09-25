Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed  -  05:29 2022-09-23 pm EDT
1.3169 CAD   -0.64%
01:05aCanada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coast
RE
09/24Factbox-Tokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral
RE
09/24Storm Fiona ravages Canada's east coast causing 'terrifying' destruction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coast

09/25/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Waves roll in near a house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona passes Port aux Basques

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (Reuters) - After powerful storm Fiona left a trail of destruction in Canada's east coast on Saturday, the focus shifted to massive clean-up efforts, damage assessment and restoration of power and telecom services as officials warned of a long road to recovery.

The historic storm slammed into eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, uprooting trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes to "just a pile of rubble."

The Canadian Hurricane Centre estimated that Fiona was the lowest pressured land falling storm on record in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian armed forces will be deployed to help with the clean-up, adding that Fiona caused significant damage and recovery will require a big effort.

Despite the intensity of the storm, there were no serious injuries or deaths, which government officials said was a result of residents paying heed to the repeated warnings.

Still, thousands of residents across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Newfoundland were without power and dealing with patchy telecom connections, and government officials pleaded with residents for patience.

They warned that in some cases it would take weeks before essential services are fully restored.

"We do know that the damage is very extensive, quite likely the worst we have ever seen," Dennis King, PEI premier, told reporters on Saturday.

"Islanders ... should know that our road to recovery will be weeks or longer. It will be an all-hands on deck approach," he added.

Several university students lined up for food outside convenience stores powered by generators due to the power outage caused by Fiona. The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fund raising drive to support the affected people.

Government officials said the full-scale of the destruction will only be known in the coming days and weeks. But with the storm packing gusts of up to 170 km/hour sweeping away homes, bridges and roads, Fiona was reminiscent of the damage caused by other storms, including Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which is estimated to have had an insurance bill of C$105 million.

For details of Canada's worst natural disasters, click.

Premiers of the affected provinces told the federal government they need long-term support around public and critical infrastructure after the storm tore off roofs of schools and community centers, as well as quick relief to businesses and families to get on with normal life quickly.

The storm also severely damaged fishing harbors in Atlantic Canada, which could hurt the country's C$3.2 billion lobster industry, unless it is fully restored before the season kicks off in few weeks.

"Those fishers have a very immediate need to be able to access their livelihood once the storm passes," Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, said on Saturday.

"So this is exactly the kind of work that will accompany provincial authorities in the coming weeks and months," he added.

(Reporting John Morris in Stephenville; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Eric Martyn in Halifax; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By John Morris


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
01:05aCanada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coast
RE
09/24Factbox-Tokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral
RE
09/24Storm Fiona ravages Canada's east coast causing 'terrifying' destruction
RE
09/24Canada braces for possibly historic storm in Hurricane Fiona
RE
09/23Canada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals
RE
09/23TSX falls by most in 3 months, C$ slides as oil rout weighs
RE
09/23ICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Lower, But Lags Outside Markets
DJ
09/23Canadian stocks and currency tumble as oil hits 8-month low
RE
09/23BMO Downgrades Its Canada Growth Outlook, Says 1.40/US$ "Certainly a Risk In the Weeks ..
MT
09/23ICE Canola Weaker at Midday, But Off Lows
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish