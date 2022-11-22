Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed  -  05:59 2022-11-22 pm EST
1.3774 CAD   -0.01%
05:30pCanada probes reports of Chinese 'police service stations' in Toronto
RE
03:40pICE Review: Canola Continues Downtrend
DJ
11:19aCIBC on Market Reaction, Implications of Canada's Retail Sales With A Difficult Q3 But Solid Q4 Start
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canada probes reports of Chinese 'police service stations' in Toronto

11/22/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Chinese and Canada flags

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police said on Tuesday they were investigating reports of Chinese "police service stations" operating in the Greater Toronto Area for possible interference in Canadian interests and threats to national security.

Canada joins countries including the United States and the Netherlands to launch such investigations after Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world.

The stations are an extension of Beijing's efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges, the report by Safeguard Defenders said.

It also linked them to activities of China's United Front Work Department, a Communist Party body charged with spreading its influence and propaganda overseas. China has denied the allegations.

"Our aim is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity being applied to any community in Canada," the RCMP said in a statement. Greater Toronto Area is home to Toronto, Canada's financial capital and the most populous city.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

It has previously said that there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services that were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While tensions between China and Canada have been running high for years, diplomatic strain came under a fresh spotlight recently when Chinese President Xi Jinping candidly called out the leaking of a conversation he had with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
05:30pCanada probes reports of Chinese 'police service stations' in Toronto
RE
03:40pICE Review: Canola Continues Downtrend
DJ
11:19aCIBC on Market Reaction, Implications of Canada's Retail Sales With A Difficult Q3 But ..
MT
10:15aICE Review: Canola Slightly Lower to Start Day
DJ
09:48aC$ rises as October flash economic estimates show gains
RE
07:47aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
11/21ICE Review: Canola Down Again
DJ
11/21CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
RE
11/21ICE Canola Falling with Crude, Other Markets
DJ
11/21ICE Canola Futures Fall With Crude Oil
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral