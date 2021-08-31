Canada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote

Polls have shown that the economy is one of the top concerns of Canadians heading into the vote. Statscan said the second-quarter drop was mostly driven by declines in home sales and exports. Housing investment boomed during the pandemic, helping drive the economic rebound from the crisis, but the market has cooled from its March peak. The likely contraction in July, which comes even as most provinces loosened COVID-19 restrictions, was driven by decreases in manufacturing, construction and retail trade, said Statscan. The outlook has been further clouded by a surge in new COVID-19 infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Economists said the GDP miss could impact the timing of Bank of Canada policy tightening, though hot inflation and a strong August could also sway the picture.The central bank last month said it expected Canada's economy to gain 2.0% in the second quarter, with growth picking up "strongly" in the third quarter as more services reopened. It will put out new forecasts in October. "It comes in weaker than their expectations," said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group. "At the same time, we also have to recognize that there will be a major rebound in the third quarter. So all hope is not lost." The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2620 to the greenback, or 79.24 U.S. cents.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shariq Khan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kevin Liffey and Mark Porter)

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren