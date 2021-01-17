Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's ambassador to U.S. shares most Biden priorities, worries about his 'buy America' policy

01/17/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman watches as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive at the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's ambassador to the United States said on Sunday that while the two countries have shared vision on many issues, President-elect Joe Biden's economic policy is slightly more protectionist than what Canada would like.

While Ottawa has been quick to embrace of Biden in an effort to turn the page on the Donald Trump era, the incoming U.S. administration's "buy America" policy is worrying to Canada.

"I do think that he's been pretty clear around some of the aspects of his economic policy that are a little more protectionist than we would want to see," Ambassador Kirsten Hillman told Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Biden's economic program promises a $400 billion investment in U.S.-made goods and says "when we spend taxpayer money, we should buy American products".

This could harm Canada because its economy is highly dependent on United States, which takes 75% of all Canadian goods exports.

Other than that, the two countries have common agenda on many other policies, Hillman said.

"We are both focusing on, first and foremost, combating COVID, ensuring the safety and health of our citizens, respecting science...There's a lot of alignment on climate policy...So, I mean, the list is long of policy coordination," she added.

Mired in a long-running diplomatic dispute with China and weighing a possible snap election this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has much riding on his ties with Biden.

Hillman said Trudeau and Biden have a very warm and good relationship. "So that is definitely going to be an asset."

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
01/15France Blocks $20 Billion Takeover of Carrefour by Canada's Couche-Tard
DJ
01/15Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan -sources
RE
01/12Canada Resignation Adds Fuel to Trudeau Election Talk
DJ
01/12Canada orders 20 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine -PM
RE
01/12Canada PM Trudeau To Shuffle Cabinet; Industry Minister Leaves -- Update
DJ
01/12Canada PM Trudeau To Shuffle Cabinet; Industry Minister Leaves
DJ
01/12Canada PM Trudeau to Shuffle Cabinet
DJ
01/05Canadian dollar notches biggest gain in 7 months as oil surges
RE
01/05Agnico Eagle to Buy TMAC Resources for $225 Million
DJ
2020Biden Says Trump Defense, Budget Officials Are Impeding Transition
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ