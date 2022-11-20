Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed  -  12:50 2022-11-20 am EST
1.3815 CAD    0.00%
11/18ICE Review: Bearish Charts Keep Canola Pointed Lower
DJ
11/18CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar's weekly winning streak ends as oil slides
RE
11/18ICE Canola Continues Lower
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs

11/20/2022 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Martelly speaks at a ceremony in Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups.

In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks, halting most economic activity and triggering U.N. discussion of a possible foreign strike force to open the terminal.

Canada and the United States have sanctioned political leaders who allegedly finance the gangs, which according to policy makers are backed by Haitian elites.

"These latest sanctions target a former president of Haiti and two former prime ministers of Haiti suspected of protecting and enabling the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs," the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, which did not name the individuals.

Radio-Canada journalist Louis Blouin wrote on Twitter that the sanctions targeted Martelly, as well as former Haitian Prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean Henry Ceant.

Sebastien Carriere, Canada's ambassador to Haiti, replied on Twitter with the words "I confirm."

Martelly served as president from 2011 to 2016, taking office in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

A pop singer who performed under the stage name Sweet Micky before becoming president, Martelly was strongly backed by the United States before and during his presidency, and made a living playing shows in South Florida after leaving office.

He was succeeded by ally Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in 2021.

Ceant served as prime minister from 2018 to 2019. Reuters was unable to contact him or Martelly.

Lamothe, who was prime minister from 2012 to 2014, described the announcement as "the Fakest of Fake news," noting he has publicly sought foreign intervention to fight gangs.

"Canada cannot provide once piece of evidence, because there is none," he wrote in a text message to Reuters. "This is Absurd."

Police took back control of the terminal this month and fuel has started to flow again, but gang kidnappings are on the rise and armed groups continue expanding control of territory.

(Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Miami; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)

By Harold Isaac and Brian Ellsworth


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
11/18ICE Review: Bearish Charts Keep Canola Pointed Lower
DJ
11/18CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar's weekly winning streak ends as oil slides
RE
11/18ICE Canola Continues Lower
DJ
11/18Canadian dollar extends weekly decline as oil prices slide
RE
11/18Canada Producer Prices Rise 2.4% in October
DJ
11/18Canada Economics: More From Statistics Canada On Industrial Product and..
MT
11/18TSX futures track gains in U.S. peers
RE
11/18US Dollar Falls Early Friday Ahead of October Existing Home Sales
MT
11/18Beijing says testy Xi-Trudeau exchange sparked by leak to media
RE
11/18Vice President Kamala Harris Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Of Canada On Margins O..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral