Canada seeks progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada and the United States
are going to argue at a North American leaders' summit next week
that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy
companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
"Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be...
fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador that
this... needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop,
a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in
Canada and the United States," Trudeau told Reuters.
Asked if he hoped to make progress at the summit in Mexico
City, Trudeau said: "Absolutely."
The United States and Canada entered into dispute settlement
talks last year with Mexico under a North American trade deal,
known as the USMCA, charging that Mexican energy policies were
discriminatory and undermine international firms.
Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City on Monday for a three-day
visit, which will include bilateral meetings with both Biden and
Lopez Obrador. He will meet with business leaders from all three
countries on Monday.
($1 = 1.3437 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer
Editing by Alistair Bell)