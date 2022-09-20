Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement to enter country on Sept 30-source

The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement on Sept 30. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

Canada will also drop random coronavirus testing on the same day, and make it optional to use its ArriveCAN app, where travelers have been required to upload their proof of vaccination, the source said.

Canadian airports faced chaos over the summer, with numerous cancellations and delays that some blamed on the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Canada's Health Ministry had no immediate comment.

