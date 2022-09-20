Advanced search
Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement to enter country on Sept 30-source

09/20/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
People receive their second COVID-19 boosters in Waterford, Michigan

(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday.

The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement on Sept 30. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

Canada will also drop random coronavirus testing on the same day, and make it optional to use its ArriveCAN app, where travelers have been required to upload their proof of vaccination, the source said.

Canadian airports faced chaos over the summer, with numerous cancellations and delays that some blamed on the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Canada's Health Ministry had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)


05:27pCanada to drop COVID vaccine requirement to enter country on Sept 30-source
RE
03:48pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Mixed After Choppy Day
DJ
03:42pCanada denounces planned 'referendums' in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine
RE
12:25pICE Canola Futures Turn Higher
DJ
12:07pTD's Quarterly Economic Outlook Forcast for Canada, Yields, The Canadian Dollar
MT
11:05aCIBC on Canadian Dollar, Bonds Reaction to August CPI
MT
10:35aICE Canola Futures Continue Decline
DJ
09:55aC$ falls as inflation data crimps supersized rate hike bets
RE
08:51aCanadian inflation rate slows to 7.0%, though food prices hit 41-year high
RE
07:52aBMO on The Day Ahead in Canada
MT
