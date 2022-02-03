Canada will not use troops to deal with truckers' protest, Trudeau says

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has no
plans to send in troops to deal with a vaccine mandate protest
by truckers that has brought traffic in central Ottawa to a
halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
More than 200 trucks and other vehicles have been blockading
downtown roads in the nation's capital since last Friday in what
is an unprecedented protest by Canadian standards.
The city's police chief, under fire for a passive response
by officers, on Wednesday said using the military https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/refile-anti-vaccine-mandate-protesters-say-they-will-block-ottawa-long-necessary-2022-02-02
was an option.
"One has to be very, very cautious before deploying the
military in situations engaging Canadians," Trudeau said.
"This is not something we're looking at right now. There is
no question of sending in the army," he told reporters.
Some of the demonstrators want an end to COVID-19 vaccine
mandates for cross-border truckers while others insist Trudeau
be removed from power.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)