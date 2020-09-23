Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity

The administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has already unveiled hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for people and businesses, promised a plan to recover more than a million jobs lost during the crisis.

The government made the commitments in the so-called Speech from the Throne, in which it outlined its plans and made clear the need to protect Canadians from COVID-19 as new cases spike, reaching 146,663 total cases and 9,234 deaths on Tuesday.

One major element "is supporting people and businesses through this crisis as long as it lasts, whatever it takes," the government said, adding it would maintain a commitment to fiscal sustainability and economic growth.

"This is not the time for austerity," it said. "Canada entered this crisis in the best fiscal position of its peers."

The range of promises and mentions of significant investments could upset markets showing signs of nervousness about a sharp rise in budget deficits and debt. Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time, citing the spending.

The Canadian dollar extended its decline after details of the speech were published, touching 1.3384 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.72 U.S. cents.

Ian Lee, associate professor of management at Ottawa's Carleton University, said the speech represented a "very high-risk bet" by Trudeau.

"He's gambling this massive increase in expenditures is going to generate very substantial growth," he said by phone.

Spending measures already announced by the government this year mean Canada's budget deficit this fiscal year is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), the largest since World War Two.

AT 'CROSSROADS' OF PANDEMIC

The speech made clear that the first priority was tackling the pandemic. Canada is at a "crossroads" in the fight against a second surge of the infection, health officials said on Tuesday.

There have been an average of 1,123 cases reported daily over the past week, compared with a daily average of 380 cases in mid-August. Canadians are more worried about COVID-19 than they have been since April, an Abacus Data poll showed.

Trudeau plans to address the nation at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on Wednesday on the urgency of fighting COVID-19.

The throne speech is a parliamentary measure of confidence and given that the Liberals only have a minority in the House of Commons, they will need the support of opposition legislators to avoid being toppled and plunging the country into an election.

The left-leaning New Democrats - who had indicated they might vote in favor - said the proposals did not offer enough support to Canadians.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he did not want to force an election, adding his team would take "a lot of time" to decide what approach to take. A formal vote is likely next month.

The Conservative Party, the largest opposition group, confirmed expectations that it would not back the government.

"We don't want to see more words. We need action," said Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen.

The Trudeau government said it was sticking to the goal of fighting climate change and promised money to retrofit buildings and make zero-emissions vehicles more widely available.

The Liberals also vowed to make significant investments in childcare and said they would extend an existing wage subsidy measure until next summer. The speech made no specific spending commitments or fiscal projections, some of which will be disclosed in a fiscal update later this year.

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer