Canadian PM Trudeau spoke with French President Macron on wildfires, protests

July 30, 2023 at 08:13 pm Share

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday about Canada's devastating wildfires, protests in France over the police shooting of a 17-year-old boy and their support for Ukraine, the prime minister's office said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jasper Ward)