EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Canadian Prime Minister Appoints New Finance Minister

08/18/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday named his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, as the country's new finance minister as he attempts to turn the page on conflict-of-interest allegations that have weighed heavily on his support this summer.

Ms. Freeland's appointment comes after the outgoing finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation on Monday. Ms. Freeland, a former financial journalist and close Trudeau ally, was Canada's lead representative during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and became deputy prime minister after the Liberal government's re-election last year.

She was also responsible for intergovernmental affairs, a role that saw her in near-constant communication with the leaders of some of Canada's biggest provinces, and since March has led a cabinet committee tasked with responding to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Several political watchers said Ms. Freeland's record as a hardworking minister and effective communicator, as well as her seniority in the Trudeau government, made her a logical choice for the finance portfolio.

"I think the appointment of Chrystia Freeland shows once again how she has been this kind of super minister within the Trudeau cabinet," said Daniel Beland, a political-science professor at McGill University in Montreal. "When there is a problem, basically, Trudeau calls Chrystia Freeland."

Mr. Trudeau's Liberal government has faced criticism in recent weeks for handing a lucrative contract to run a student-volunteer program to a charity with ties to Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau. The contract with Toronto-based WE Charity was later canceled.

Mr. Morneau disclosed last month that his family had accepted more than 40,000 Canadian dollars (US$29,400) in hospitality and accommodation from WE Charity. The organization also paid Mr. Trudeau's mother and brother hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and eligible expenses in prior years to participate in its events. Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau are under investigation by Canada's ethics watchdog for a possible breach of conflict-of-interest rules.

Lori Turnbull, a political-science professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said the government will try to shift the focus toward Canada's economic recovery, following a deep plunge in activity that began with the temporary closure of many businesses across the country in March. "Basically, they're trying to reset," she said. "They want to change the channel and focus on the [pandemic] recovery."

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

