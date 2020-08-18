Canadian Prime Minister Appoints New Finance Minister

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday named his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, as the country's new finance minister and said he would suspend parliament until Sept. 23 as he attempts to turn the page on conflict-of-interest allegations that have weighed heavily on his support this summer.

Mr. Trudeau said the suspension would allow his government to return next month with a new plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery. That plan, which Mr. Trudeau hinted would include aggressive spending measures, would be subject to an immediate vote, giving the opposition parties -- which hold a majority of seats in the legislature -- a chance to defeat the Liberal government and trigger an election.

"We need to reset the approach of this government for a recovery," Mr. Trudeau said in a press conference. He said that would involve "big, important decisions, and we need to present that to parliament and gain the confidence of parliament to move forward on this ambitious plan."

Ms. Freeland's appointment comes after the outgoing finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation on Monday. Ms. Freeland, a former financial journalist and close Trudeau ally, was Canada's lead representative during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and became deputy prime minister after the Liberal government's re-election last year.

She was also responsible for intergovernmental affairs, a role that saw her in near-constant communication with the leaders of some of Canada's biggest provinces, and since March has led a cabinet committee tasked with responding to the new coronavirus pandemic. She is the first woman to be appointed finance minister at the federal level in Canada.

Several political watchers said Ms. Freeland's record as a hardworking minister and effective communicator, as well as her seniority in the Trudeau government, made her a logical choice for the finance portfolio.

"I think the appointment of Chrystia Freeland shows once again how she has been this kind of super minister within the Trudeau cabinet," said Daniel Beland, a political-science professor at McGill University in Montreal. "When there is a problem, basically, Trudeau calls Chrystia Freeland."

Mr. Trudeau's Liberal government has faced criticism in recent weeks for handing a lucrative contract to run a student-volunteer program to a charity with ties to Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau. The contract with Toronto-based WE Charity was later canceled.

Mr. Morneau disclosed last month that his family had accepted more than 40,000 Canadian dollars (U.S.$29,400) in hospitality and accommodation from WE Charity. He later repaid the money. The organization also paid Mr. Trudeau's mother and brother hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and eligible expenses in prior years to participate in its events.

Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau are under investigation by Canada's ethics watchdog for a possible breach of conflict-of-interest rules in connection with the WE Charity contract.

Lori Turnbull, a political-science professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said the government will try to shift the focus toward Canada's economic recovery, following a plunge in activity that began with the temporary closure of many businesses across the country in March. "Basically, they're trying to reset," she said. "They want to change the channel and focus on the [pandemic] recovery."

The government said in July that Canada's budget deficit for this fiscal year could reach a record C$343 billion, or 16% of the country's gross domestic product, largely because of new fiscal measures such as income support and wage subsidies. The surge in Canada's virus-induced spending prompted Fitch Ratings to strip the country of its triple-A rating in late June.

At his press conference, Mr. Trudeau suggested he wouldn't be worried about additional spending given that interest rates are at near-record lows.

