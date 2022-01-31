Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19

01/31/2022 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-isolation-after-covid-exposure-says-test-negative-2022-01-27 but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," tweeted Trudeau, who will not be able to be in Parliament later on Monday when it reopens after a winter break. He intends to attend remotely.

Trudeau, 50, went into isolation for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Canadian cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, have also come down with COVID-19 in the last few months.

Other Western world leaders who have contracted the coronavirus in the past include former U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who both fell sick in 2020.

(Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
10:14aICE Canola Futures Old Crop Pushing Higher
DJ
09:48aPolice say Ottawa truck protest to dwindle, demonstrators remain stubborn
RE
01/29Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine mandates
RE
01/29Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine mandates
RE
01/28Beleaguered Trudeau rival embraces trucker protest despite concerns of violence
RE
01/28ICE REVIEW : Nearby Months Finish Above C$1,000 per Metric Ton
DJ
01/28BMO Economics Cranked Up Its Outlook For Total Rate Hikes In 2022, But Wary On the Loon..
MT
01/28CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly decline since August on risk aversion
RE
01/28ICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Old Crop Prices Spiking
DJ
01/28ICE Canola Climbing Higher Friday Morning
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish