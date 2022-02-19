Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/19 12:29:34 am
1.44352 CAD   +0.03%
02/18Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
RE
02/18Bank of Canada says deputy governor Schembri to retire in June
RE
02/18ICE Canola Turning Higher at Midday
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian police clash with protestors to clear capital

02/19/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More arrests were made in Ottawa on Saturday as police moved quickly to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament and the prime minister's office.

The police used pepper spray and stun grenades in a final push to clear the capital of trucks and protestors who have occupied the Downton core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest pandemic restrictions.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTOR: "They have overstepped their boundaries. They have used us, they have manipulated. They have controlled us. But we are all awake now. We see what's happening."

Police made more than 100 arrests on Friday after clearing a portion of the blockade.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell:

"They have been charged with assault with multiple various offenses, including mischief. Work is underway by the city of Ottawa to remediate and clean up the area that we have gained back today."

Protest organizers for the so-called Freedom Convoy said they had asked trucks to withdraw because of heavy-handed police tactics, and many trucks did exit the downtown core on Saturday.

Thirty-eight vehicles have been towed, police said.

The protest organizers said protesters had been "horse-trampled" on Friday, which police deny.

The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade has gradually turned into a demonstration against the government and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
02/18Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
RE
02/18Bank of Canada says deputy governor Schembri to retire in June
RE
02/18ICE Canola Turning Higher at Midday
DJ
02/18Canada January retail sales seen rebounding from December decline
RE
02/18Police warn Ottawa protesters of 'imminent' action
RE
02/17Ottawa street jacuzzi becomes latest site for vaccine mandate protest
RE
02/17Elon Musk tweets, then deletes, meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler
RE
02/17Canada's clampdown on protest funding may be a challenge for financial sector
RE
02/17ICE Canola Turning Lower at Midday Thursday
DJ
02/17ING Says The Australian Dollar Is A Popular Choice, But Not for Long
MT
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish