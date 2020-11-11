Log in
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
'Easy' UK-Canada trade deal should be secured by end of year - Trudeau

11/11/2020 | 07:16am EST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday a trade agreement with Britain should be secured by the end of the year, although there was an issue that Britain might not have "bandwidth" to move forward with talks.

"I think we're ready to have it done before January 1. One of the challenges is bandwidth," he told an online conference hosted by the Financial Times.

"The UK hasn't had to negotiate trade deals in the past few decades so there is an issue of not really having the bandwidth within government to move forward on this.

"Canada is a really easy one - we're there for it, we'd like to do it, so I'm very hopeful that it's going to get done, but that is really up to the UK government."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

